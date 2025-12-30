Trading Biblical Truth for Another Agenda - Megan Basham - Freedom Alive® Ep168

For years, well-funded forces from outside the church have been sowing seeds of discord and deceit with one goal in mind. But through years of investigation, Megan Basham, a writer for Daily Wire, has been uncovering compromise behind the scenes at the highest levels of evangelical leadership. On this episode, Megan gives insight on who is influencing church leaders to prioritize cultural issues and secular agendas over biblical teachings.

-----

Each week on Freedom Alive®, we will alert you to new government overreaches and update you on existing legal battles. We will tell you about the victories people of faith are winning and how you, too, can fight back and get involved to keep your freedom alive!

-----

Learn more and get involved at https://lc.org

-----

Originally premiered Dec 28, 2025, on GoodLife45 - visit https://www.tv45.org

-----

WATCH MORE: https://subsplash.com/goodlifebroadcasting/lb/ms/+pwdb5zm