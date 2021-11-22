X22 Report B 11. 21. 21.

Ep. 2633b - Crimes Against Children = Common Denominator, Fantasy Land, Godfather IIIHave Backup Energy Anywhere:Get 25% OFF Using Promo Code BLACKFRIDAYThe [DS] is panicking, they are preparing for [GM] court case and trying to get ahead of the story. Crimes against children is the common denominator, this will connect the dots and shine a light on the cult. The [DS] is winning each and every battle and they will fight until the very end. The pandemic narrative is falling apart, the people around the world are pushing back and winning. In the end the perfect storm will be upon them and they will not be able to hide in the shadows, the people will demand justice.All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.