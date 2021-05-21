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Covid Vaccine LIES and Hoaxes List
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203 views • May 21, 2021
Covid Vaccine LIES and Hoaxes List
https://steverotter.com/covid-vaccine-lies-and-hoaxes-used/
Covid Vaccine Lies and Hoaxes are the talk of the internet, all over the lying television stations and radio.
There are two camps; those who believe in the Covid Vaccine and can’t line up fast enough to get it, and those who think for themselves.
The lying news media and governments around the world are doing everything in their power to convince people they need a vaccine to protect them from a virus that never existed (my opinion…and I’m sure I’m right.)
Whether you believe covid and the Covid Vaccine are real, you have to ask yourself why the government is pushing the Covid Vaccine as much as they are?
I’ve written about governors and mayors in the United States using bribery to entice people to get the Covid Vaccine.
https://steverotter.com/pritzker-bribes-for-vaccine/
I’ve also written about popular social media creators being approached to film themselves taking the vaccine for large sums of money if they post said videos to their video platforms for their followers to see.
https://steverotter.com/whitney-rife-offered-thousands-of-dollars-to-take-covid-vaccine/
The lying news media and government belittle anyone going against their agenda to force covid vaccines.
What The Lying News Media and Government Say About Free Thinkers
Top scientists have created an online guide to arm people with scientific facts and practical tips to fight lies, hoaxes and conspiracy theories that are threatening public trust in the COVID vaccines.
More than two dozen leading experts in vaccine psychology, education and virology say they volunteered contributions to The COVID-19 Vaccine Communication Handbook to take on misinformation and propaganda spread by anti-vaccination activists that could lower vaccination rates and cause needless deaths.
Covid Vaccine lies and hoaxes. Whether you believe covid and the Covid Vaccine are real, you have to ask yourself why the government is pushing the Covid Vaccine as much as they are?
Bill Gates – A Covid Hoax Ring Leader
Even as coronavirus cases surge and hospitals overflow with critically ill patients, opposition to the vaccines is resonating, not just with fringe communities, but with swaths of mainstream America. Studies show that belief in COVID-19 falsehoods can dissuade people from getting the vaccine.
‘We are talking about people’s lives’: Dire warnings of public health crisis as COVID-19 vaccine misinformation rages
Look how SERIOUS they make everything look. “THE SKY IS FALLING! RUN FOR YOUR LIVES!”
Meanwhile, hospitals are still empty, as they have always been (#emptyhospitals, #filmyourhospital) and people are out and about as they always were; many without masks.
There is NO Black Plague! The lying news media isn’t even reporting on the flu, which they have always done.
And Now for some Covid Entertainment for Free Thinkers
LOOK AT THE CHAOS Regarding Covid Vaccine Lies and Hoaxes in the last year
Toilet paper scare
George Floyd death hoax that caused everyone to lose their minds
https://steverotter.com/george-floyd-death-hoax/
BLM – Burn Loot Murder
ANTIFA
Planned protests by government
Fake MARS landing
https://steverotter.com/mars-rover-landing-hoax-by-nasa/
Fake asteroid heading towards earth!
Fake presidential election
Food shortage scare
Covid masks – PATHETIC tactic to turn people against each other
https://steverotter.com/vaccinated-people-dont-need-masks/
Stay 6 feet apart – Their satanic rituals require masks and the number 6
Texas snow not melting
https://steverotter.com/texas-snow-not-melting/
Gas line compromised by “hackers”
https://steverotter.com/gas-stations-out-of-fuel-nationwide/
Beijing Joe allows China on USA power grids – MASS RED FLAG
https://steverotter.com/biden-allows-communist-china-on-us-power-grid/
Beijing Joe actor in a mask?
https://steverotter.com/biden-clones-and-biden-actor-with-mask/
https://steverotter.com/covid-vaccine-lies-and-hoaxes-used/
Covid Vaccine Lies and Hoaxes are the talk of the internet, all over the lying television stations and radio.
There are two camps; those who believe in the Covid Vaccine and can’t line up fast enough to get it, and those who think for themselves.
The lying news media and governments around the world are doing everything in their power to convince people they need a vaccine to protect them from a virus that never existed (my opinion…and I’m sure I’m right.)
Whether you believe covid and the Covid Vaccine are real, you have to ask yourself why the government is pushing the Covid Vaccine as much as they are?
I’ve written about governors and mayors in the United States using bribery to entice people to get the Covid Vaccine.
https://steverotter.com/pritzker-bribes-for-vaccine/
I’ve also written about popular social media creators being approached to film themselves taking the vaccine for large sums of money if they post said videos to their video platforms for their followers to see.
https://steverotter.com/whitney-rife-offered-thousands-of-dollars-to-take-covid-vaccine/
The lying news media and government belittle anyone going against their agenda to force covid vaccines.
What The Lying News Media and Government Say About Free Thinkers
Top scientists have created an online guide to arm people with scientific facts and practical tips to fight lies, hoaxes and conspiracy theories that are threatening public trust in the COVID vaccines.
More than two dozen leading experts in vaccine psychology, education and virology say they volunteered contributions to The COVID-19 Vaccine Communication Handbook to take on misinformation and propaganda spread by anti-vaccination activists that could lower vaccination rates and cause needless deaths.
Covid Vaccine lies and hoaxes. Whether you believe covid and the Covid Vaccine are real, you have to ask yourself why the government is pushing the Covid Vaccine as much as they are?
Bill Gates – A Covid Hoax Ring Leader
Even as coronavirus cases surge and hospitals overflow with critically ill patients, opposition to the vaccines is resonating, not just with fringe communities, but with swaths of mainstream America. Studies show that belief in COVID-19 falsehoods can dissuade people from getting the vaccine.
‘We are talking about people’s lives’: Dire warnings of public health crisis as COVID-19 vaccine misinformation rages
Look how SERIOUS they make everything look. “THE SKY IS FALLING! RUN FOR YOUR LIVES!”
Meanwhile, hospitals are still empty, as they have always been (#emptyhospitals, #filmyourhospital) and people are out and about as they always were; many without masks.
There is NO Black Plague! The lying news media isn’t even reporting on the flu, which they have always done.
And Now for some Covid Entertainment for Free Thinkers
LOOK AT THE CHAOS Regarding Covid Vaccine Lies and Hoaxes in the last year
Toilet paper scare
George Floyd death hoax that caused everyone to lose their minds
https://steverotter.com/george-floyd-death-hoax/
BLM – Burn Loot Murder
ANTIFA
Planned protests by government
Fake MARS landing
https://steverotter.com/mars-rover-landing-hoax-by-nasa/
Fake asteroid heading towards earth!
Fake presidential election
Food shortage scare
Covid masks – PATHETIC tactic to turn people against each other
https://steverotter.com/vaccinated-people-dont-need-masks/
Stay 6 feet apart – Their satanic rituals require masks and the number 6
Texas snow not melting
https://steverotter.com/texas-snow-not-melting/
Gas line compromised by “hackers”
https://steverotter.com/gas-stations-out-of-fuel-nationwide/
Beijing Joe allows China on USA power grids – MASS RED FLAG
https://steverotter.com/biden-allows-communist-china-on-us-power-grid/
Beijing Joe actor in a mask?
https://steverotter.com/biden-clones-and-biden-actor-with-mask/
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