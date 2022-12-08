DC Mayor Muriel Bowser Refuses TO Allow J6 Political Prisoner Visitation Even After Vaccination

A MAYOR, not a Governor has decided that prisoners will not be allowed to have visitors, even after they were vaccinated to be able to have visitors.

They were lied to.

How can a MUNICIPAL leader make this kind of decision over a Federal Prison?

If you take vaccines, there is NEVER a guarantee the government will give you what they promise. You have been warned.

DONATE TODAY: www.KevinJJohnston.ca

#DC #COVID #Pandemic #MASKS



