DC Mayor Muriel Bowser Refuses TO Allow J6 Political Prisoner Visitation Even After Vaccination

A MAYOR, not a Governor has decided that prisoners will not be allowed to have visitors, even after they were vaccinated to be able to have visitors.
They were lied to.
How can a MUNICIPAL leader make this kind of decision over a Federal Prison?
If you take vaccines, there is NEVER a guarantee the government will give you what they promise. You have been warned.
DONATE TODAY: www.KevinJJohnston.ca
#DC #COVID #Pandemic #MASKS
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.