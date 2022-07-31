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https://gnews.org/post/p11rm1a42
Exclusive: 01 Secret Command Communication [2007] No. 105
PLA Air Force Command(Request for Approval)
Submitted the Construction Project of the Communication and Command-and-Control System of the Underground Command Post of the Air Combat Cluster in the East of Guangdong