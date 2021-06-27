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UFO's Crossing the moon with shadows from the sun, take a look, is this CGI work? What do you think?
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789 views • June 27, 2021
This video seems to be a private production, but I am wondering f it has been CGI'd? I post this out of curiosity and would like the opinions of those with more knowledge than I!
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