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Dr. Michael Yeadon - Warning to Women
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344 views • August 19, 2021
FNQ Citizen's Collective is a community information and support group.
Website: https://fnqcitizenscollective.com
Dr. Michael Yeadon is speaking to women about the dangers of experimental jabs. Very important video if you are planning to conceive or are already pregnant.
Please share.
Follow the Robin Monotti Channel + Dr Mike Yeadon + Cory Morningstar Channel on Telegram: https://t.me/robinmg
Website: https://fnqcitizenscollective.com
Dr. Michael Yeadon is speaking to women about the dangers of experimental jabs. Very important video if you are planning to conceive or are already pregnant.
Please share.
Follow the Robin Monotti Channel + Dr Mike Yeadon + Cory Morningstar Channel on Telegram: https://t.me/robinmg
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