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VIDEO: Swamp Creature Graham Asks 'What Did Pelosi Know' About January 6th
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513 views • February 12, 2021
Senator Lindsey Graham suggested Wednesday that Nancy Pelosi knew about the pre-planned riot at the Capitol in January. In an appearance on Hannity, Graham said “Here’s what I want to know: What did Nancy Pelosi know and when did she know it?”
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