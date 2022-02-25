Infused 7 Kit Class

What is Oola®? Oola is a state of awesomeness. It’s living a life that is balanced and growing in the seven key areas of health and well-being. It’s unlocking the potential for greatness that lies within each of us. It’s finding true purpose and meaning for your life. The OolaGuys, Dr. Dave Braun (OolaSeeker) and Dr. Troy Amdahl (OolaGuru), have identified seven key areas that people need to balance and grow to live a rich and fulfilled life. These are the 7 F’s of Oola: Fitness, Finance, Family, Field (Career), Faith, Friends, and Fun. Young Living has partnered with Oola to combine, for the first time ever, the power of Young Living essential oils with the simple and life-changing principles of Oola. Engage all five senses as you transform and improve your life with the new, proprietary Infused™ line. Gary Young specifically formulated each blend in this kit with essential oils that will help you connect on a spiritual and physical level as you pursue balance, take action toward your dreams, and pursue your OolaLife. By leveraging the unique partnership, products, and services provided by Young Living and Oola’s Infused lifestyle, you can find the balance and fulfillment you are looking for in every area of your life.