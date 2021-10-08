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Instrument of God
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41 views • October 08, 2021
Yahweh is drawing His people in this hour, anointing them for a great end time harvest. As we surrender, we become useful vessels for His Kingdom, instruments for His mighty Holy Spirit to flow through… living temples of His presence.
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