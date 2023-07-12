Fiddly little garlic bulbs planted thickly as a nursery: what’s to lose? MVI_2792

For a couple of months since my last nursery pot planting of little garlic cloves I put aside when preparing my evening meal, using the larger cloves for my soupy stew mixes, I have accumulated this cup full, and need to plant them before they rot, and before there is so little cold weather left that they will not come to much. If I had time, I would use many more pots, and give each little clove much more space. I dream of having such time, or such a team of help to produce food and medicine collectively.

