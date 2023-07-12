Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Fiddly little garlic bulbs planted thickly as a nursery: what’s to lose? MVI_2792
channel image
EK the Urban Yeti
221 Subscribers
Shop now
48 views
Published Wednesday

For a couple of months since my last nursery pot planting of little garlic cloves I put aside when preparing my evening meal, using the larger cloves for my soupy stew mixes, I have accumulated this cup full, and need to plant them before they rot, and before there is so little cold weather left that they will not come to much. If I had time, I would use many more pots, and give each little clove much more space. I dream of having such time, or such a team of help to produce food and medicine collectively.

Keywords
nutritionpreppinggardensurvivalgarlichomeparsleyaloe verawinter cropsnettlenatural medicineslemon grasschickweedhigh-calorie foodroyal blue potatoesgrowing food in potspetty spurgenettles

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket