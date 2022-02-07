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15 mins - The Whole Bible!
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85 views • February 07, 2022
15 mins - The Whole Bible!
This video shows you how to start to get to know what God’s will is for your life and where in the bible to find it!
#truth #love #jesus #christ #believe #faith #christian #jesuschrist #christianity #gospel #obey #ministry #sermon
This video shows you how to start to get to know what God’s will is for your life and where in the bible to find it!
#truth #love #jesus #christ #believe #faith #christian #jesuschrist #christianity #gospel #obey #ministry #sermon
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