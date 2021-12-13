What's Causing Supply Chain Crisis? | Shawn Ryan Vigilance Elite

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John has an extensive amount of knowledge when it comes to the supply chain. He's worked for GM, Ford, Caterpillar and Apple (to name a few). He just happened to be here in Franklin, TN for Turkey Day so I invited him to the studio to show him around and we filmed a short segment on the supply chain breakdown.
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