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Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 05/06/22 Prevention And Reversal Of MS (multilple sclerosis)
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55 views • May 08, 2022
Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 05/06/22 Prevention And Reversal Of MS (multilple sclerosis)
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
(800) 212-2613
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
#youngevity #health #drwallach
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xt8N1cBOLKE
https://youtu.be/1bwCMwUtgL0
Air Date: Friday, May 6, 2022
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing his theory on the cause, prevention and reversal of MS (multilple sclerosis). Stating that if people follow his protocol MS could be wiped out in six months. Contending that MS is not genetic but a nutritional deficiency.
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding anti-aging superfoods. Avocados considered a superfood full of monounsaturated fats, fiber, carotenoids, minerals, omega-3s, phytosterols, polyphenols, protein, vitamins B complex, C, E, and K. Other superfoods include olive oil, brussels sprouts, cantaloupe, blueberries and nuts.
Callers
Shanell has been recently diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis.
Sandy has several health challenges including glaucoma, anemia, tinnitis and low back pain.
Beverly's brother has been diagnosed with melanoma and has hearing loss.
Meldon asks Doc why he urges people to avoid oils.
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
(800) 212-2613
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
#youngevity #health #drwallach
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xt8N1cBOLKE
https://youtu.be/1bwCMwUtgL0
Air Date: Friday, May 6, 2022
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing his theory on the cause, prevention and reversal of MS (multilple sclerosis). Stating that if people follow his protocol MS could be wiped out in six months. Contending that MS is not genetic but a nutritional deficiency.
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding anti-aging superfoods. Avocados considered a superfood full of monounsaturated fats, fiber, carotenoids, minerals, omega-3s, phytosterols, polyphenols, protein, vitamins B complex, C, E, and K. Other superfoods include olive oil, brussels sprouts, cantaloupe, blueberries and nuts.
Callers
Shanell has been recently diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis.
Sandy has several health challenges including glaucoma, anemia, tinnitis and low back pain.
Beverly's brother has been diagnosed with melanoma and has hearing loss.
Meldon asks Doc why he urges people to avoid oils.
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