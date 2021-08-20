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ISRAEL SHOWCASED! - AN ENTERTAINING AND EDUCATIONAL VIDEO SERIES ABOUT THE ESSENCE OF ISRAEL.
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10 views • August 20, 2021
ISRAEL SHOWCASED! - AN ENTERTAINING AND EDUCATIONAL VIDEO SERIES ABOUT THE ESSENCE OF ISRAEL.
The United West Team is in pre-production for a weekly TV/Video series about the uniqueness, capability, history and wonder of Israel, a small country with a big impact.
Check out today's "man-on-the-street" interviews asking basic questions about the the country Israel. You will be amazed at what occurs.
Our team, featuring Suzi Gold and Michelle Terris, went to Mizner Park in Boca Raton, FL., to conduct these interviews.
Enjoy!
Well, that might now be the correct word.....
Tom Trento, for the Team
Please help us continue our work.
Donate here: https://theunitedwest.givingfuel.com/the-united-west
The United West Team is in pre-production for a weekly TV/Video series about the uniqueness, capability, history and wonder of Israel, a small country with a big impact.
Check out today's "man-on-the-street" interviews asking basic questions about the the country Israel. You will be amazed at what occurs.
Our team, featuring Suzi Gold and Michelle Terris, went to Mizner Park in Boca Raton, FL., to conduct these interviews.
Enjoy!
Well, that might now be the correct word.....
Tom Trento, for the Team
Please help us continue our work.
Donate here: https://theunitedwest.givingfuel.com/the-united-west
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