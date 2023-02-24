Henry Price: High school basketball player collapses mid-game. In ICU with heart issues

February 14th, 2023. High school basketball player Henry Price collapsed during a conference playoff game. He laid motionless on the court and was initially attended to by Rocky River trainer Wesley Hickling.
The gym was quickly cleared out, and medics used an AED, or automated external defibrillator, on site before he was taken away by ambulance.
He stayed in a local hospital intensive care unit overnight as doctors monitored his heart, his mother, Tasha Price, said the day after.
Henry had an MRI to help determine next steps. Results are expected Thursday, February 16th, 2022, but Tasha Price said it was “almost certain” that her son would have a defibrillator placed in his chest to prevent future episodes.
Mother of Charlotte area basketball player who collapsed: ‘I feel the love and support’ | The Charlotte Observer
https://www.charlotteobserver.com/sports/high-school/article272521519.html
SOURCE
Report
https://www.wsoctv.com/news/local/charlotte-area-high-school-basketball-player-collapses-court-reports-say/CKDNF2377RDPNP5B3BKZEYRTIA/
Video of Henry's collapse
https://twitter.com/tjjacksonNC/status/1625709683087486977
Mirrored - frankploegman
