© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
😱No longer a Conspiracy… 👀🩸 #PIZZAGATE
“I was P. Diddy’s ‘Blood Boy’ from 2004–2014… He flew me down to Miami every few months and we did it on a boat in international waters. Since he’s been in prison, now he’s aging… wow…” 😳🚨🧛♂️
Source: https://x.com/JoshWhoX/status/2020311905005679003
Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/ak4v1p [thanks to https://www.infowars.com/posts/video-man-claims-to-have-been-p-diddys-personal-blood-boy-for-over-ten-years 🖲]
AI Overview
Recent online speculation, including posts on platforms like Threads and Instagram from early February 2026, has highlighted claims regarding individuals operating as a "blood boy" for Sean "Diddy" Combs.
Social Media Claims: An individual on Threads claimed to have worked as a "blood boy" for Diddy between 2004 and 2014, alleging this role involved assisting the music mogul after, or during, intense parties.
Context of Allegations: These claims have surfaced amidst broader, serious allegations against Combs, including discussions of "freak offs" involving bodily fluids mentioned in legal contexts.
"Blood Boy" Definition: In the context of these, and similar, cultural, and sometimes sensationalist, narratives, a "blood boy" is implied to be an assistant or attendant who performs highly personal, non-traditional duties for a wealthy individual.
Note: The information regarding a "blood boy" stems from unverified social media claims and accusations rather than official court documentation or verified personal accounts.
https://www.threads.com/@glamm_luxx/post/DUe29aBgNCq/this-guy-claims-he-was-diddys-blood-boy-from-to-saying-after-diddy-partied-too