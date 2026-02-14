I WAS DOLLHOUSE DIDDY'S 🩸 BLOOD BOY FROM 2004 - 2014

😱No longer a Conspiracy… 👀🩸 #PIZZAGATE





“I was P. Diddy’s ‘Blood Boy’ from 2004–2014… He flew me down to Miami every few months and we did it on a boat in international waters. Since he’s been in prison, now he’s aging… wow…” 😳🚨🧛‍♂️





Source: https://x.com/JoshWhoX/status/2020311905005679003





Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/ak4v1p [thanks to https://www.infowars.com/posts/video-man-claims-to-have-been-p-diddys-personal-blood-boy-for-over-ten-years 🖲]





AI Overview





Recent online speculation, including posts on platforms like Threads and Instagram from early February 2026, has highlighted claims regarding individuals operating as a "blood boy" for Sean "Diddy" Combs.





Social Media Claims: An individual on Threads claimed to have worked as a "blood boy" for Diddy between 2004 and 2014, alleging this role involved assisting the music mogul after, or during, intense parties.





Context of Allegations: These claims have surfaced amidst broader, serious allegations against Combs, including discussions of "freak offs" involving bodily fluids mentioned in legal contexts.





"Blood Boy" Definition: In the context of these, and similar, cultural, and sometimes sensationalist, narratives, a "blood boy" is implied to be an assistant or attendant who performs highly personal, non-traditional duties for a wealthy individual.





Note: The information regarding a "blood boy" stems from unverified social media claims and accusations rather than official court documentation or verified personal accounts.





https://www.threads.com/@glamm_luxx/post/DUe29aBgNCq/this-guy-claims-he-was-diddys-blood-boy-from-to-saying-after-diddy-partied-too