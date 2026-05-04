Peace Bonds in Calgary Assault Cases

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If you’re facing an assault charge in Calgary, a peace bond may be an option to resolve your case without a criminal conviction. But is it the right choice for you?
This video covers:
• What a peace bond is
• How it works in assault cases
• Conditions you must follow
• Pros and risks of accepting a peace bond
A peace bond can help you avoid a criminal record, but it comes with strict legal obligations.
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🔗 Read More:
https://www.chadvocacy.com/post/peace-bond-guide-assault-cases