THE BORDEN OF PROOF IS NOT ON ME! I'VE DONE MY DUE DILIGENCE & RESEARCH!

THE BORDEN OF PROOF IS ON YOU AND YOUR LOCAL GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS!

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1910582949772149163?t=YtaDKq0TbA9xI6aLPppotg&s=19





who is the global foresight group? https://search.brave.com/search?q=who+is+the+global+foresight+group%3F&source=web&summary=1&conversation=d2445f204158d32c4d53f6

.

What is ISO https://search.brave.com/search?q=who+is+the+ISO%3F&source=android&summary=1&conversation=f06a81bc23300e7143a977

.

Who is the IEEE? https://search.brave.com/search?q=who+is+the+IEEE%3F&source=android&summary=1&conversation=b24e462583f64a6ffbe0d1

.

Who is the International Electromechanical Commission? https://search.brave.com/search?q=who+is+the+International+Electromechanical+Commission%3F&source=web&summary=1&conversation=9e9255d18678a33ca5e7ac

.

Who is the ITU? https://search.brave.com/search?q=who+is+the+ITU%3F&source=android&summary=1&conversation=3f02552bf3368a93caf6ed

.

Who is the National Nanotechnology Initiative?

https://search.brave.com/search?q=who+is+the+National+Nanotechnology+Initiative%3F&source=web&summary=1&conversation=54ca83f431dcb0b7bfca5d

.

6G IoBnT IEEE https://search.brave.com/search?q=6G+iobnt+IEEE&source=android&summary=1&conversation=073bded49bb1dfefc8c0e1

.

Biodigital Convergence IEC https://search.brave.com/search?q=biodigital+convergence+IEC&source=android&summary=1&conversation=04ff216ef8d50645ffd215

.

IoBnT ITU https://search.brave.com/search?q=iobnt+itu&source=web

.

These are the biodigital RAPISTS!





Anyone can find them easily on a Google search for each term!

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1989469071046512786?t=_q3soqGsqf4QsiJwqIbbrQ&s=19

￼￼

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1989067806202294585?t=RHmb4IDOjM4xgBCMdBOz4A&s=19





802.15.6 - 802.15.4 - 802.15.5 - 802.15.7 - 1906.1 - 1906.1.1 IEEE Explain how they all work together in the internet of BioNanoThings https://x.com/i/grok/share/5t4zg8WJ8SnjkDC55GclAwTam

￼

￼

￼

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1988843024839762193?t=mdTxfy55fdqhSkIwKg556w&s=19





Hey grok with elons direct from satellite to phone service coupled with the internet of BioNanoThings what type of geocaching healthcare ransom hell can you envision will come on the Horizons? https://x.com/i/grok/share/RLPsQJfRf1LxXzFTuCvQvJZNy

￼￼￼￼

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1989478517596406070?t=8bU6m2Pv6AdIkoLXy8Y2uA&s=19