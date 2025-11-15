BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE BORDEN OF PROOF IS NOT ON ME! I'VE DONE MY DUE DILIGENCE & RESEARCH!
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
238 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
43 views • 1 day ago

THE BORDEN OF PROOF IS ON YOU AND YOUR LOCAL GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS!

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1910582949772149163?t=YtaDKq0TbA9xI6aLPppotg&s=19


who is the global foresight group? https://search.brave.com/search?q=who+is+the+global+foresight+group%3F&source=web&summary=1&conversation=d2445f204158d32c4d53f6

.

What is ISO https://search.brave.com/search?q=who+is+the+ISO%3F&source=android&summary=1&conversation=f06a81bc23300e7143a977

.

Who is the IEEE? https://search.brave.com/search?q=who+is+the+IEEE%3F&source=android&summary=1&conversation=b24e462583f64a6ffbe0d1

.

Who is the International Electromechanical Commission? https://search.brave.com/search?q=who+is+the+International+Electromechanical+Commission%3F&source=web&summary=1&conversation=9e9255d18678a33ca5e7ac

.

Who is the ITU? https://search.brave.com/search?q=who+is+the+ITU%3F&source=android&summary=1&conversation=3f02552bf3368a93caf6ed

.

Who is the National Nanotechnology Initiative?

https://search.brave.com/search?q=who+is+the+National+Nanotechnology+Initiative%3F&source=web&summary=1&conversation=54ca83f431dcb0b7bfca5d

.

6G IoBnT IEEE https://search.brave.com/search?q=6G+iobnt+IEEE&source=android&summary=1&conversation=073bded49bb1dfefc8c0e1

.

Biodigital Convergence IEC https://search.brave.com/search?q=biodigital+convergence+IEC&source=android&summary=1&conversation=04ff216ef8d50645ffd215

.

IoBnT ITU https://search.brave.com/search?q=iobnt+itu&source=web

.

These are the biodigital RAPISTS!


Anyone can find them easily on a Google search for each term!

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1989469071046512786?t=_q3soqGsqf4QsiJwqIbbrQ&s=19

￼￼

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1989067806202294585?t=RHmb4IDOjM4xgBCMdBOz4A&s=19


802.15.6 - 802.15.4 - 802.15.5 - 802.15.7 - 1906.1 - 1906.1.1 IEEE Explain how they all work together in the internet of BioNanoThings https://x.com/i/grok/share/5t4zg8WJ8SnjkDC55GclAwTam

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1988843024839762193?t=mdTxfy55fdqhSkIwKg556w&s=19


Hey grok with elons direct from satellite to phone service coupled with the internet of BioNanoThings what type of geocaching healthcare ransom hell can you envision will come on the Horizons? https://x.com/i/grok/share/RLPsQJfRf1LxXzFTuCvQvJZNy

￼￼￼￼

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1989478517596406070?t=8bU6m2Pv6AdIkoLXy8Y2uA&s=19

Keywords
trump20242030covid
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy