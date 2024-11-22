BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
【Drum&Bass】Maduk ft. Veela - Ghost Assassin VIP | xKito Music
gabfigueiro
gabfigueiro
6 followers
12 views • 5 months ago

Meus Outros Canais:

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/gab_figueiro

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/gabfigueiro

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCx2Q5RBUONYO5A7vYxVOZ2w

COS.TV: https://cos.tv/channel/33700942577575936

MGTOWTV: https://www.mgtow.tv/@gabfigueiro

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/d254x5zSWGQo/

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Libertar_09:7

Chainflix: https://www.chainflix.net/channel/29870/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/gabfigueiro

Gan Jing World: https://www.ganjingworld.com/s/3gQe1ogXA6

Fruitlab: https://fruitlab.com/gabfigueiro

StoryFire: https://storyfire.com/user/axn4fb1lmv0sttb

Dailymotion: https://dailymotion.com/gab_figueiro

gleev: https://gleev.xyz/channel/62487

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/gabfigueiro


Título Original: 【Drum&Bass】Maduk ft. Veela - Ghost Assassin VIP [Free Download]

Publicado em 04 de Setembro de 2014

Créditos: xKito Music

Publicação Original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xe1dga2K9O4


Descrição Original do Autor:


2 102 877 vues 4 sept. 2014

♫ Free Download: http://bit.ly/1xhidfH


Maduk: "Basicly I made this VIP to play out in my sets, since the original isn't really working on big soundsystems. Just cleaner mix and sounds, didn't want to change too much since it's great as it is :)"


Maduk decided to make a VIP out of this amazing track from way back which some of you might remember. Now there is no big difference to the original and sounds almost identical but the sound is much smoother! Enjoy ♥



►Maduk:

  / madukdnb

  / 118430051585639

https://twitter.com/#!/MadukDnb



►Veela:

  / veelabeats

  / veelabeats

  / veelamusic

   / veelabeats



►xKito Music:

  / xkitomusic

   / xkitomusic



►Submit your music to xKito:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B1Ik...



►PICTURE → http://www.pixiv.net/member_illust.ph...

©Artwork by: mole同学



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -


►DONATE VIA PAYPAL OR PAYSAFE CARD → http://tinyurl.com/oh6c2vc

[If you decide to donate, please leave a note with your youtube name if you want that displayed instead of your real name. With paysafecards just send the code to my email: [email protected]]


►List of donors:

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1Y...


- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -


•IMPORTANT:

If there are copyright issues with any of my videos from producer or label's side (including artists of the images used), please send an e-mail to: [email protected] and I will remove it immediately!

Keywords
mixdnbdrum n basseletronic musicdrum and bassmadukveelaxkito music
