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Where is Little Patty
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31 views • May 18, 2020
Jon is looking for his little patty and doesn’t know where to find him. Can you help? Craig and Jon will go on an adventure with horseback riding, green beer pouring, and giant snakes in search of their long-lost friend. You won’t see any of it as you watch this brief introduction to their forthcoming adventure in the imaginary isle of Ireland.
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Video, sound effects, and music from Storyblocks.com.
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Store: insertfoottheater.com/store
Facebook: insertfoottheater.com/facebook
Instagram: insertfoottheater.com/instagram
Twitter: insertfoottheater.com/twitter
YouTube: insertfoottheater.com/youtube
BitChute: insertfoottheater.com/bitchute
Brighteon: insertfoottheater.com/brighteon
Dailymotion: insertfoottheater.com/dailymotion
Video, sound effects, and music from Storyblocks.com.
Merchandise by Spreadshirt.com.
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