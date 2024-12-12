Mixed-sex civil partnerships make sense. Here's why – Alex Hern | In my opinion

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In his opinion piece, Alex Hern argues that mixed-sex civil partnerships make sense for several compelling reasons, particularly in the context of equality and legal protection. While marriage has traditionally been the go-to institution for couples, civil partnerships offer a distinct legal recognition without the cultural and religious connotations often associated with marriage. For mixed-sex couples, civil partnerships provide an opportunity to gain the same legal rights and benefits as marriage, without necessarily conforming to the historical norms that marriage entails.