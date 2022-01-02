No license, Registration, Insurance, or Tags - The Right To Travel Jan. 24, 2021

This brave soul stood strong against tyranny for MY freedoms and YOURS, not just the freedoms of Americans, but EVERY human freedom.If this video doesn't light a fire in your soul, NOTHING WILL!Bravo my brother! This is one of most important video on the internet to aid in vaporizing the shackles of our mental enslavement."No State government entity has the power to allow or deny passage on the highways, byways, nor waterways... transporting his vehicles and personal property for either recreation or business, but by being subject only to local regulation i.e., safety, caution, traffic lights, speed limits, etc. Travel is NOT a privilege requiring licensing, vehicle registration, or forced insurances." -Chicago Coach Co. v. City of Chicago, 337 Ill. 200, 169 N.E. 22.This Patriot, (a person who vigorously supports their country and is prepared to defend it against enemies or detractors), has a YouTube channel.Its Paul Unslaved