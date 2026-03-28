Press, Ali Shaib was martyred today - "Martyrdom and the ink from the blood of wounds — they are the ammunition of determination, persistence, and courage to inflict pain upon this enemy." - clip 2

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"Martyrdom and the ink from the blood of wounds — they are the ammunition of determination, persistence, and courage to inflict pain upon this enemy."
Al-Manar correspondent Ali Shaib was martyred today in an Israeli strike on a journalists' vehicle in Jezzine, south Lebanon. May he rest in power. (a video of the strike is posted on my channel) Cynthia
Today Israel killed Al Mayadeen journalist Fatima Fattouni along with her colleague, Al Manar correspondent Ali Shuaib, in southern Lebanon.