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Pa. governor, attorney general blocking audit efforts
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121 views • July 23, 2021
The election audit in Arizona sparked momentum for potential audits in other states. including Pennsylvania. One America's John Hines caught up with Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.) to learn more about what might be coming out of his home state.
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