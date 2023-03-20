Even though most people seem to believe it - and the government definitely acts as if it were true, federal law is not “always supreme” - all the time. Arguing in support of that requires ignoring the words of the supremacy clause - and the history of the American Revolution, which was a rejection of this kind of unlimited, centralized power.
Path to Liberty: March 20, 2023
