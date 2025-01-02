BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Trump Wants India H-1B Visa Workers, Because U.S. COVID Survivors Are Too Stupid
Truther Network
Truther NetworkCheckmark Icon
1586 followers
Follow
4 months ago

Re: Most people are not paying attention, actions speak louder than words. If you can't see by now that Trump is a paid Judeo-Masonic script reader..., there's no hope for you.


Being replaced legally is no better than being replaced illegally. You can get mad at those who point out we're being replaced, or you can get mad at those complicit in replacing us.

Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.

elon muskdonald j trumpwalls are to keep you in
