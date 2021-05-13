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Dr. Lee Merritt - The Medical Rebel
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313 views • May 13, 2021
Today on the Naturally Inspired Podcast Dr. Lee Merritt is joining us.
Dr. Merritt completed an Orthopaedic Surgery Residency in the United States Navy and served 9 years as a Navy physician and surgeon before returning to Rochester, where she was the only woman to be appointed as the Louis A. Goldstein Fellow of Spinal Surgery. Dr. Merritt has been in the private practice of Orthopaedic and Spinal Surgery since 1995, has served on the Board of the Arizona Medical Association, and is past president of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons. She has had a long interest in wellness and fitness, and has been Fellowship Certified by the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine. Her recent speech at Doctors for Disaster Preparedness on “Sars-CoV2 and the Rise of Medical Technocracy” has been widely viewed on YouTube, and forwarded on by Dr. Mercola—one of her medical heroes. She is married and the proud mother of two sons, one of whom carries on the four generation medical tradition as a General Surgeon, and the other with a real job as an Electrical Engineer. In her spare time, Dr. Merritt raises chickens, gardens and enjoys a rural Midwest lifestyle. Get more information on Dr. Lee Merritt at www.TheMedicalRebel.com
Please welcome Dr. Lee Merritt to the Naturally Inspired Podcast.
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Dr. Merritt completed an Orthopaedic Surgery Residency in the United States Navy and served 9 years as a Navy physician and surgeon before returning to Rochester, where she was the only woman to be appointed as the Louis A. Goldstein Fellow of Spinal Surgery. Dr. Merritt has been in the private practice of Orthopaedic and Spinal Surgery since 1995, has served on the Board of the Arizona Medical Association, and is past president of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons. She has had a long interest in wellness and fitness, and has been Fellowship Certified by the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine. Her recent speech at Doctors for Disaster Preparedness on “Sars-CoV2 and the Rise of Medical Technocracy” has been widely viewed on YouTube, and forwarded on by Dr. Mercola—one of her medical heroes. She is married and the proud mother of two sons, one of whom carries on the four generation medical tradition as a General Surgeon, and the other with a real job as an Electrical Engineer. In her spare time, Dr. Merritt raises chickens, gardens and enjoys a rural Midwest lifestyle. Get more information on Dr. Lee Merritt at www.TheMedicalRebel.com
Please welcome Dr. Lee Merritt to the Naturally Inspired Podcast.
Today's Show Is Brought To You By www.NaturallyInspiredCoffee.com
(Organic, Fair Trade Coffee, Tea, Gift Baskets And More)
❤️ You Are Invited To Join Tammy's Live Naturally Inspired Community ❤️
https://livenaturallyinspired.locals.com/post/288996/welcome-to-live-naturally-inspired (www.LiveNaturallyInspired.com)
🦻- Listen To Tammy's Exclusive Daily Show About Health, Mindset and Freedom
🤝 - Connect With Tammy Directly
🤲 - Get Access To All of Tammy's Content On One Platform
✍️ - Daily Blog/Articles
🎙 - Weekly Podcast/Videocast (Interviews With Doctors, Researchers and Thought Leaders)
🎬 - Daily Audio/Video Podcast Clips
🍎 - Organic Lifestyle Pictures/Videos/Audiograms
🤸♀️- Health & Fitness Tips, Recipes And More
🙊 - Help Tammy Defeat Censorship!
❤️ Become A Member At ❤️
https://livenaturallyinspired.locals.com/post/288996/welcome-to-live-naturally-inspired (www.LiveNaturallyInspired.com)
🙌🙌🙌 - Support Tammy’s Mission Here - 🙌🙌🙌
https://www.patreon.com/tammycuthbertgarcia
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/tammygarcia
https://www.subscribestar.com/tammycuthbertgarcia
🏃♀️🏃♀️🏃♀️ - Visit Tammy's Websites Here - 🏃♀️🏃♀️🏃♀️
https://naturallyinspiredpodcast.com
https://tammycuthbertgarcia.com
https://naturallyinspiredreport.com
https://livenaturallyinspired.locals.com/post/288996/welcome-to-live-naturally-inspired
Naturally Inspired Media participates in various affiliate programs and therefore may be eligible for commissions via ads, links, and/or images shared on this post.
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