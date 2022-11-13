The Sane Asylum #69 - 12 November 2022 - SFR Roundtable!

The penultimate Saturday Sane Asylum Extravaganza features a no-holds-barred round table discussion between speakfreeradio.com strategic personnel including David Gahary, Frederick C Blackburn aka Blackbird9, Mc MC, Basil Valentine, John Percent and UK Steve.
