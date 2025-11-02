ICEPOWER RESEARCH TEAM 🧊 VISITS ANTARCTICA

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE WHITE RABBIT - 💯 WE JUST GOT BACK FROM ANTARCTICA, TWO OF THE SEVEN OF US LEFT! ❌
Our ICEPOWER research team traveled to Antarctica to prove that we are not alone on this planet. And we succeeded, but at what cost ... (→ https://t.me/+LgKZsRQ4_xNkOTA0)
→ More than 70 frozen alien bodies are still in the ice: this footage will affect your psyche, WARNING. (→ https://t.me/+LgKZsRQ4_xNkOTA0)
→ We found 3 exits beyond our planet, but I can't tell you here what we saw: so I published the video taken behind the great wall here. (→ https://t.me/+LgKZsRQ4_xNkOTA0)
→ We found a cave that leads to the core of the Earth. 5 of our friends fell into it: we put a camera down there, and this is what it captured. (→ https://t.me/+LgKZsRQ4_xNkOTA0)
Beware: if you're too susceptible, I recommend passing by👇
https://t.me/+LgKZsRQ4_xNkOTA0
https://t.me/+LgKZsRQ4_xNkOTA0
Source: https://x.com/thedailyrabbit_/status/1984674296745152870