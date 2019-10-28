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Schiff Calls Durham Criminal Investigation “Illegitimate” As Democrats Go Absolutely Demonic Over Trump - 1664 9A
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20 views • October 28, 2019
Democratic California Rep. Adam Schiff balked Sunday at reports that U.S. Attorney John Durham’s review of the Russian interference investigation is now a criminal probe. The chairman of the House Intelligence Committee who has the lead on the impeachment inquiry, tried to suggest the probe was nothing more than an attempt by Attorney General William Barr to persecute President Donald Trump’s political enemies. “You can assign good people to do an illegitimate investigation,” Schiff told ABC News’ “This Week with George Stephanopoulos,” as he suggested he won’t accept the results of such a probe. E-Militia Article: Schiff Calls Durham Criminal Investigation “Illegitimate” As Democrats Go Absolutely Demonic Over Trump http://ow.ly/ScJQ30pN1L0

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