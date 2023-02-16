https://gettr.com/post/p28dq1t69a0

2023.02.15 Humans in the future with quantum computers, AI, blockchain to manage the rules so that people have more energy to return to nature, and against the progress of the times, the Chinese Communist Party, which manages China by deception, is bound to be eliminated.

人类在未来用量子电脑、AI、区块链来管理规则，使人们有更多的精力回归自然，与时代进步作对的，以欺骗管理中国的中国共产党必然被消灭。



