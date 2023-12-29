Seattle Bulldozes ‘BLM Garden’ After it’s Overrun With Homeless, Drugs, and Rats

Seattle closes Black Lives Matter garden amid rampant homelessness, drug use and vandalism









After the BLM riots of 2020, the communist ‘CHAZ’ in Seattle created a ‘Black Lives Matter’ garden. The city just bulldozed over the garden because it became a magnet for homeless people, drugs and rats. How ironic.





It appears that the people behind the garden weren’t very good gardeners.









Members of Seattle, Washington’s Parks and Recreation department, along with city police, removed a community garden planted in Cal Anderson Park as part of the Black Lives Matter protests in 2020 on Wednesday.





City officials said in a statement that the “makeshift,” temporary garden was being removed because of public health and safety concerns, as well as for maintenance reasons including reseeding and turf restoration.





The efforts on Wednesday also included the removal of tent encampments located near the garden and outside the park along E. Olive Street, which city officials said was to ensure the public spaces remain clean and open for everyone.





So far this year, the City’s Unified Care Team has cleaned up encampments at Cal Anderson Park 76 times, making the park one of the most frequently addressed areas in the city for repopulated encampments, the city said.





City officials also said the temporary garden has created unsafe conditions for people who enjoy the park. Examples of incidents include vandalism in the park’s public bathrooms, public drug use, unauthorized camping and an increasing rodent population.



