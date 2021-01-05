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Meet Pfizer & A Few Connections
WalkInVerse
WalkInVerse
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108 views • January 05, 2021
Episode #30, "Meet Pfizer & A Few Connections"

In this episode, we will dig a bit into Pfizer and their connections. We will look at some of the CEO comments and ask the question, why? Why did the FDA give clearance to an untested technology never licensed for human use? Grab a pen and notebook and enjoy the report.

To keep up to date, visit me on the web at https://linktr.ee/walkinverse

For full research with reference, visit me on my website.

Thank you and enjoy the episode.
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