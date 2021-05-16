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The Light Wins - SHARE EVERYWHERE -the psychopaths get to see themselves! Impeachment acquitted
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90 views • May 16, 2021
***** PLEASE SHARE THIS EVERYWHERE AS THE MEDIA WILL NOT SHOW THIS. *****
The hypocrisy of the L.E.F.T.
Outrageous behaviour, claims and double standards.
Psychopaths always project their own crimes and behaviours on others and proclaim it as Truth.
Well the world has just about had enough of them and their days are numbered as the light intensifies around the planet.
***** PLEASE SHARE THIS EVERYWHERE AS THE MEDIA WILL NOT SHOW THIS. *****
🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
Justice will prevail.
Join us at The Awakening 11-11 on Telegram
https://t.me/joinchat/Tj3Sg0GgojCtRDcv
The hypocrisy of the L.E.F.T.
Outrageous behaviour, claims and double standards.
Psychopaths always project their own crimes and behaviours on others and proclaim it as Truth.
Well the world has just about had enough of them and their days are numbered as the light intensifies around the planet.
***** PLEASE SHARE THIS EVERYWHERE AS THE MEDIA WILL NOT SHOW THIS. *****
🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
Justice will prevail.
Join us at The Awakening 11-11 on Telegram
https://t.me/joinchat/Tj3Sg0GgojCtRDcv
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