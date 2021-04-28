EP 2417-6PM BREAKING: TRUMP PREDICTS “STARTLING RESULTS” AS ARIZONA AUDIT *HALTED*

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On Friday, a judge decided to stop the Maricopa County election audit, as was reported earlier on Becker News. “Superior Court Judge Christopher Coury said he wants to ensure the recount fully complies with Arizona law and asked for more information by Monday morning on the audit’s policies and procedures,” AZ Central reported. https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/17489
Special Guest: Dr. V.A. Shiva Ayyadurai, the inventor of email and polymath, holds four degrees from MIT and is a world-renowned systems scientist. He is a Fulbright Scholar, Lemelson-MIT Awards Finalist, First Outstanding Scientist and Technologist of Indian Origin (STIO), Westinghouse Science Talent Honors Award recipient, and was nominated for the U.S. National Medal of Technology and Innovation. In 1982, the US government recognized Ayyadurai as the inventor of email by awarding him the first Copyright for “Email” at a time when Copyright was the only way to protect software inventions. His interest in human health also began early, when as a child, he observed his grandmother, a village farmer and healer, practice Siddha, India’s oldest system of traditional medicine. This motivated his future study and research in systems biology at MIT, leading to his discovery of Systems Health®, a major breakthrough that provides an integrative framework linking eastern and western medicine. His latest invention CytoSolve®, emerging from his doctoral research at MIT, provides a revolutionary platform for modeling complex biological phenomena, to support the development multi-combination medicines without animal testing.
https://vashiva.com/join/ https://www.facebook.com/va.shiva.ayyadurai/ https://instagram.com/va_shiva?igshid=1u3s36f0tai03 https://youtube.com/user/drvashiva
RODNEY LEE CONOVER: Rodney Lee is a dynamic producer, speech writer, comedian and political pundit for the past 25 years and has been published in every medium, including ghost writing several Ny Times best sellers. He currently produces and directs programs for NewsMax TV and is senior editor of the highly popular SoonTrending.buzz website hub. Rodney Lee lives in the Mohave Desert in Southern California with his dogs, horses, and Thunderkitty, because he basically hates people. https://soontrending.buzz/ https://www.newsmaxtv.com/.
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