🤡Europuppets being Europuppets - part 1
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1262 followers
116 views • 5 months ago

Europuppets being Europuppets. 

Adding: 

The IMF has reached a preliminary agreement with Ukraine, under which Kiev may receive another tranche of $1.1 billion. 

Zelensky confirmed that Ukraine has received permission for long-range strikes.

"Now that there are relevant decisions, not only in the media but also in the respective countries, it is very important to add to these decisions the number of opportunities we have to reduce the military potential of the Russian Federation, wherever it may be," Zelensky said.

Earlier, he did not confirm that long-range missiles had already struck the Bryansk region.

Adding: 

Italy disagrees with strikes on Russian territory from Ukraine, said Meloni. The Prime Minister noted that she understands "the decisions of others" regarding strikes from Ukraine, but Rome made "a different choice," which is supported by all political forces in the country. 

Adding: 

NEWS from "the most democratic European country": 

Drug addict from Kiev , speaking at the Rada, declared that there would be no elections until the end of the war: 

 "The law does not allow elections to be held during wartime. Ukraine first needs a fair peace, and then Ukraine will hold fair elections." 

🐻Be patient, Taras and Mykola. While you are dying in the plantings or hiding from the dogs of the TCC, the expired one and his gang of thugs continue to enrich themselves.

politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
