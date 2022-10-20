Quo Vadis





Oct 19, 2022 In this video we share Saint Michael the Archangel's Message to Luz de Maria for October 16, 2022.





People of my King and Lord Jesus Christ:





As Prince of the Celestial Legions I am sent to inform you:





THE TIME HAS COME AHEAD NOW!





JUST AS THE MOST HOLY TRINITY DECREED PREVIOUSLY AND HAD BEEN MENTIONED TO YOU.





Beloved children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, the Earth shakes from the depths, increasing the faults that create earthquakes.





The earth has always shaken in one place and another, but they cannot deny that at this time the movements occur more frequently and the volcanic eruptions are intensified due to the movements of the earth.





Alert to false doctrines:





THE LAW OF GOD CANNOT BE CHANGED, THE MYSTIC BODY OF OUR KING AND LORD JESUS ​​CHRIST IS AWARE THAT THE LAW OF GOD IS ONE AND ONLY IN THE CROSS AND IN UNITY CAN THEY APPEAR TO THE DIMENSION OF THE DIVINE WILL.





Faithful people, it is necessary for you to pass from a mediocre spiritual life to fully living spirituality through Faith.





The People of God must possess firm Faith at this time when de-Christianization advances more and more.





Respect for the Divine has fallen very low in the human creature and this will generate the great persecution of the People of God.





For this reason, Faith and understanding of the human creature are necessary for them to be firm in prayer; without prayer there is no fusion with the Holy Trinity.





PRAYER IS NECESSARY AND AS PRINCE OF THE HEAVENLY LEGIONS, I ASSURE YOU THAT EVERY SUPPLICATION RAISED WITH A CONTRITE HEART IS WELCOME BY THE MOST HOLY TRINITY AND BY OUR QUEEN AND MOTHER OF THE END TIMES.





Receive the Body and Blood of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ and be faithful to the true Magisterium of the Church of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ.





Sons of the Holy Trinity:





The time is for you to live the Faith to the fullest without fear, without fear, without anxiety in the face of the advancing cry of war and without forgetting that peace treaties are not peace treaties, but simulations of the nations to prepare more and reach this goal. moment.





FAITH, PEOPLE OF GOD!





Beloved people of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ:





THE WARNING IS CLOSE, AS THE WAR IS CLOSE. . .





Pray as the People of God, pray the Holy Rosary, it is one of the prayers in which you travel together with Our King and Lord Jesus Christ and with Our Queen and Mother the Life, Passion, Death and Resurrection of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ.





Pray, pray.





In the House of God praises are proclaimed to the Most Holy Trinity and to Our Queen and Mother of the End Times and the Holy Rosary is proclaimed in the face of the threats that humanity finds itself in due to the proximity of a celestial body that is approaching the Earth .





Pray, children of the Holy Trinity, pray for what is happening on Earth at this time and pray for the powers that will go from threats to the reality of arms.





Pray, children of the Holy Trinity, pray with your heart so that the intensity of the use of weapons unknown to you decreases, if this is the Divine Will.





Pray, prayer is balm for the soul.





I bless you and protect you.





Saint Michael the Archangel.





The following is COMMENTARY BY LUZ DE MARÍA.





Brothers and Sisters:





In this call of Saint Michael the Archangel we can analyze that in all aspects of society there is a spiritual emptiness: God is missing.





And it is this generation without God that is immersing itself in the clutches of those who prepare the way for the Antichrist and that path is one of war, persecution, division and betrayal.





Christ is being banned, the Divine is being banned, and every moment will be worse.





The stage is set for the bloodiest part of the Great Tribulation.





And before the Warning, the judgment of each one for himself, do we prepare ourselves for this personal test?





Let us pray brothers, let us pray.





Christ prayed to the Father for him in times of trial.





We have to pray.





Amen.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jSYv0-ZXPe8