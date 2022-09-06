How to NOT Lose Your Phone All the Damn Time 😧

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Do you chronically misplace and lose your phone? If so the smartphone industry DOESN'T WANT you to listen to this! If you lose your phone as often as some of my friends do, the simple yet slightly bizarre memory system shared here could, over time save you thousands of dollars.
Read 📑 Everything mentioned here
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/memory-systems/66-how-to-not-lose-your-phone