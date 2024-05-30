LARRY SILVERSTEIN TALKS CONVERSIONS, CASINOS AND HIS NEW LEASE ON LIFE 🎰 DECONSTRUCT

At 92 years old, Larry Silverstein, the man who redeveloped the World Trade Center site, is still shaking things up. The founder of @SilversteinProperties is spearheading a mammoth office-to-residential conversion. He's thrown his hat in the ring for the city casino bid. And he's turned a new page in his social life, embedding himself with the young new crowd that has flocked to Lower #Manhattan.
Listen to the full episode, kicking off the season 3 premiere of #Deconstruct HERE: https://therealdeal.com/national/2023/09/05/larry-silverstein-on-the-real-deals-deconstruct/
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aNKOwJpeHOY
VfB came up with his own nickname for ol' Lucky Larry - 'Two Sheds'; Monty Python fans will immediately get the reference, but for everyone else, you'll recall that the settlement over the building's destruction was deemed to be TWO TERRORIST ATTACKS, and he was paid TWICE 🎰
https://youtu.be/whDKI4d2s88?si=BsT9rA393okbUC2s
Such a deal, goyimzes!
