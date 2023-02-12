Project Veritas donor Dianna Remmers refutes claims in memo.

BREAKING: Project Veritas donor Dianna Remmers refutes claims in the employee memo, says it misrepresented her interactions with James. While on vacation she heard that some of the allegations and claims in the employee memo it refers to interaction with her that is completely untrue. The petty allegation is ridiculous. She wanted to set the record straight.

