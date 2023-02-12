Create New Account
Project Veritas donor Dianna Remmers refutes claims in memo.
BREAKING: Project Veritas donor Dianna Remmers refutes claims in the employee memo, says it misrepresented her interactions with James. While on vacation she heard that some of the allegations and claims in the employee memo it refers to interaction with her that is completely untrue. The petty allegation is ridiculous. She wanted to set the record straight. 

Another take:  A donor who was mentioned in the list of allegations against James O'Keefe that resulted in him being placed on leave from Project Veritas has refuted the claims. In a video posted on Instagram, Dianna Remmers said her interactions with James were misrepresented in the letter.

Keywords
project veritasdonor dianna remmersrefutes claims in memo

