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FULL SHOW: COVID-19 A Chinese Bioweapon For World War 3 Confirmed By Army Documents
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270 views • May 11, 2021
Major developments in the COVID conspiracy as new documents reveal and confirm that COVID-19 was indeed a Chinese Bioweapon to be used for World War 3. The deadly vaccines continue to be rolled out as, now they are confirmed for teenagers, a mass vaccination center has been set up at Dracula's castle in Transylvania. Jesse Lee Peterson joins for a full hour with a big announcement and response to the latest Michelle Obama lie. Fog City Midge joins to discuss her Twitter ban and the communist censorship on the internet. Alex Jones bursts in on the last segment for a bombshell revelation!
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