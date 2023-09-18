Gee, I wonder why they left?? 🤔

No mention of why they lost 10,000 volunteers 💉💉💉



Fears ahead of bushfire season as RFSQ loses 10,000 volunteers in four years



Concerns are growing for Queensland’s preparedness ahead of the upcoming bushfire season.



The concerns come after 10,000 volunteers left the state’s rural fire service in the last four years.



A report last month warned two-thirds of the state has heightened bushfire threats this season.



RFSQ’s 26,000 brigade members are responsible for fighting fires across 93 per cent of the state.



In comparison, the NSW rural fire service boasts 70,000 volunteers.



