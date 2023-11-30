Brave TV - Nov 30, 2023 - BREAKING - Famed New World Order Globalist War Criminal Profiteer Psychopath Henry Kissinger DEAD.









Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, a key figure in shaping U.S. foreign policy during the late 20th century, has died at the age of 100.

Mr. Kissinger died at his home in Connecticut on Wednesday, according to Kissinger Associates, Inc.

A German-born American diplomat, he served as secretary of state for two presidents. While serving under Republican President Richard Nixon in the 1970s, Kissinger, played a key role in many significant global events.

