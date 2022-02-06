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New Zealand Truck Convoy 2022
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62 views • February 06, 2022
New Zealand’s 🇳🇿 Truck Convoy protesting the mandates left from townships all around the country on its national day, Waitangi Day 6 February 2022 heading to the capital Wellington.
Epic video made by
@the.woke.collective on Instagram
Full credit to the.woke.collective
Instagram link below
https://www.instagram.com/reel/CZnvWGRJ90a/?utm_medium=copy_link
Epic video made by
@the.woke.collective on Instagram
Full credit to the.woke.collective
Instagram link below
https://www.instagram.com/reel/CZnvWGRJ90a/?utm_medium=copy_link
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