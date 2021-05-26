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Edward Snowden: It's Already Happening But People Don't See It [25.05.2021]
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689 views • May 26, 2021
Classified info on What Is Happening from Edward Snowden.
“Under observation, we act less free, which means we effectively are less free.” Edward Snowden
Special Thanks Edward Snowden
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Snowden
https://twitter.com/FreedomofPress
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10,908 views•May 25, 2021
Anonymous Official
3.51M subscribers
https://youtu.be/XTRgT-WR2IQ
“Under observation, we act less free, which means we effectively are less free.” Edward Snowden
Special Thanks Edward Snowden
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Snowden
https://twitter.com/FreedomofPress
Follow us
YouTube: https://youtube.com/anonymous
Instagram: https://instagram.com/anonymous
Twitter: https://twitter.com/anonymousofcl
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/anonymousdirect
Subscribe and Activate the ?? beside the subscribe button to get a notification! Leave a comment what you think.
Please SHARE this as widely as you feel drawn.
Content licensed in part by CTD Clip Licensing Group.
10,908 views•May 25, 2021
Anonymous Official
3.51M subscribers
https://youtu.be/XTRgT-WR2IQ
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