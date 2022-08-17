GERMAN PAEDO-FILES - The Victims' Stories - Cynthia's Pursuit to Truth

‘Every day I force myself to want to live.’ While calls for a more tolerant attitude towards pedophiles are increasingly being heard in the West, it is worth recalling an experiment in Germany in the 1970s when orphan boys were given to pedophiles for education.





Here are the stories of two such men who lived with one foster father who regularly raped children. The boys, who are now adults, could not talk to each other because the guardian forbade any form of communication between his wards. At the same time, in Germany, a man was considered a very respected person who brings great benefits to society.