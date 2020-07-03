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Commander Ashtar's Update: Humanity Must Stand United
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29 views • July 03, 2020
2020-06-29
"Do not allow yourselves to be played for there are many who wish to play you. You must stand together," ~ Commander Ashtar
To access the audio only or transcript, please go to... https://ascensioncalling.com/commande...
For more monthly events go to… https://ascensioncalling.com/events/
"Do not allow yourselves to be played for there are many who wish to play you. You must stand together," ~ Commander Ashtar
To access the audio only or transcript, please go to... https://ascensioncalling.com/commande...
For more monthly events go to… https://ascensioncalling.com/events/
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