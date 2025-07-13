Trump Peace + Red Heifer Signs 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
King Trump seems to be forcing prophecies to move forward even faster! Isn't it interesting that the burning of the disqualified (practice) Red Heifer in Israel occurred as Trump and Bibi Netanyahu discussed how to achieve world peace in Washington under the Buck Full Moon of July 10, 2025? There are so many more prophetic coincidences occurring every day! Let's analyze: The need for ritual purity from the Red Heifer. The sudden push for worldwide peace brokered by Israel and the US. Iran falling as Gog and the Turkish Caliphate increases. Stonehenge crop circle signs that mirror signs in the skies. Antisemitism and Replacement Theology growing in Christianity. Increasing bad weather, volcanoes and earthquakes. Timing, patterns and more!