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NVIC: The Disappearing Medical Exemption to Vaccination
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40 views • October 03, 2021
Witnessing in their own words on the National Vaccine Information Center’s Cry for Vaccine Freedom Wall at NVIC.org, the suffering of people being abused by medical doctors enforcing one-size-fits-all vaccine policies is being revealed. Americans from all walks of life are describing the trauma of being threatened, coerced and punished by doctors violating the informed consent ethic,1 , 2, 3 who have abandoned the precautionary principle of “First, do no harm” 4, 5 and are behaving more like prison guards than compassionate healers. When doctors and legislators are taught to consider individuals unable to get vaccinated without being harmed as expendable, and treat people defending informed consent rights like public enemy Number One, 6 the practice of medicine and public health lawmaking has lost its way and become a prescription for prejudice, discrimination and abuse.....
https://www.nvic.org/nvic-vaccine-news/september-2019/the-disappearing-medical-exemption-to-vaccination.aspx
Video rescued from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XCkyVEFxBA0
https://www.nvic.org/nvic-vaccine-news/september-2019/the-disappearing-medical-exemption-to-vaccination.aspx
Video rescued from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XCkyVEFxBA0
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